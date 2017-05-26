JJ Gilmour will play in Rothesay as part of Transclyde Music schedule

A Scottish singer-songwriter who made his name with the Silencers will play at Craigmore Bowling Club this Saturday.

JJ Gilmour will be performing on Saturday, May 26, at 7.45pm, as part of Transclyde Music’s schedule of live gigs.

JJ made his recording debut with the Silencers in 1989 as a backing vocalist, and he later became the lead singer.

After seven years worth of gigs and recording JJ decided to embark on a solo career.

He wrote a number of songs at his home on Jersey, before leaving for New York to record his debut solo album Sunnyside P.A.L., which was released in 2002.

Before the release of a second album, JJ realised his dream of writing for a musical, in the George Best story Dancing Shoes, which played to 70,000 people.

Ronald Ferguson, of Transclyde Music, said of the upcoming performance: “We are thrilled that JJ is coming back over to Bute. He promises a great night of entertainment and we won’t be disappointed.

“As a result of demand from off the island I had to make tickets available online as well, and that just demonstrates his following.

“It’s also great for the island that visitors will be needing fed and beds.”

Tickets are available now from the Musicker cafe, Macqueens butchers and the Kettledrum.