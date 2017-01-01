The Buteman

Feedback from first health and social care engagement event on Bute

Health
The primary school was delighted to receive their gold award from sportscotland last week.

St Andrew’s Primary goes for gold!

Sport
Scottish Womens Institutes chairman Christine Hutton.

Scottish Women’s Institutes celebrate centenary

News
Child health in Scotland ‘amongst worst in Europe’, reveals new report

News

David Bowie honoured on Royal Mail stamp collection

News

Burns Night boom for Scottish drinks

News

Most optimistic Self Assessment expense claims

News 2
Cabinet Secretary for Health Shona Robison.

Something to smile about as dental registrations rise

Health 1
The problems faced by Scotlands rail passengers has resulted in a significant drop in overall passenger satisfaction. Pic: Ian Georgeson.

‘Disappointing’ results for rail passengers

News
Robert McKirdy continues to hold a slender one-point lead in Bute Golf Clubs Winter League.

McKirdy’s one-point lead in Kingarth Winter League

Sport
BYFC travelled to Pollok Park at the weekend for a fixture against Stamperland 2001.

Football: BYFC travel to Pollok Park

Football
Bute curlers competed against a rink from Greenock Ladies on Wednesday, January 18.

Curling: Bute take on Greenock Ladies

More Sport

Good start for Bute boys in home fixture

Football

Rothesay swimmer in training event with Olympian

More Sport

Golf: Second winter league victory for Leighton

Sport
Strictly Come Dancing rumbas north of the border as the second stop on its UK live tour this weekend (January 27-28).

Facts about Strictly as the live tour comes to Scotland this weekend

Whats on
Amy Macdonald releases her new album on February 17.

Amy Macdonald: I want to write songs that mean something

Music
Rewind Scotland Festival 2017 taking place once again at Scone Palace in Perthshire from Friday, July 21 to Sunday, July 23.

Rewind Scotland Festival 2017 line-up announced

Whats on

Quiz: How well do you know Robert Burns?

Lifestyle

Revealed: The bad spending habits leaving Scots skint

Lifestyle
Baby Charlie with mum Emma, big sister Kitti, and dad Stuart, at their home in Ardbeg.

‘Charlie’s our wee fighter’

News
Lydia Nellis, Robyn Horsburgh and Daniel McDermott will be performing in the Glasgow Tattoo which runs from January 19-21.

Bute performers in first-ever Glasgow Tattoo

Whats on
Clydesdale Bank

Clydesdale Bank to close Rothesay branch

News
A total of �3,100 was distributed between three island groups on Bute this week from local thrift shop, 'For Bute'.

Donations for thrift shop, ‘For Bute’

News