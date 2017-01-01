The Buteman

Search

Canadian university accepts Bute award

News
Rothesay Pavilion in Argyle Street.

Pavilion refurb waste put to good use

Arts
A group of students at the summit of Cairngorm.

Scottish mountain safety scheme for students is expanded

News
Heavy rain
5c
3c

First chores of British children revealed

News

Life skills passed on by grandparents in Scotland

News

How much will a mid-life crisis cost?

News
Adam Lang, head of communications and policy at Shelter Scotland.

The health implications of fuel poverty in Scotland revealed in new report

News
Port Bannatyne Golf Club.

Golf: News from winter league at Port Bannatyne

Sport
Richie More had cause to celebrate after getting his first-ever hole-in-one at Bute Golf Club on Saturday.

Golf: Hole-in-one for Kingarth golfer

Sport
Bute narrowly lost out on the County Cup after taking on Millport in this year's competition.

Bute succumb to Millport for the second year in County Cup

More Sport
Saturday's less-than favourable weather conditions meant there was no play at Rothesay Golf Club.

Golf: Weather puts stop to Saturday’s action at Rothesay

Sport

Football: BYFC in 2-1 win at Renfrew

Football

Golf: Week six of Port Bannatyne’s winter league

Sport

St Andrew’s Primary goes for gold!

Sport

McKirdy’s one-point lead in Kingarth Winter League

Sport
The Iolaire Monument in Stornoway, Lewis.

North Bute Lit: ‘Grief unutterable’

Arts
Rothesay Pavilion in Argyle Street.

Pavilion refurb waste put to good use

Arts
Bute Community Swing Band in action in 2016 at the Isle of Bute Jazz Festival.

What’s On: Bute Community Swing Band concert this weekend

Whats on
Some parents are struggling to balance household chores with quality time for their children.

Parents taking more time for chores than children

Lifestyle
The Royal Lochnagar Distillery will be one of 12 facilities open during International Scotch Day.

Launch of first International Scotch Day

Lifestyle
Bute Fabrics has unveiled its new look.

Island firm unveils new contemporary look

Business
Rothesay Pavilion in Argyle Street.

Pavilion refurb waste put to good use

Arts
Glasgow's Crowne Plaza will host the tenth anniversary ball in honour of Bute charity, Calum's Cabin.

Celebratory ball marks Calum’s Cabin’s tenth anniversary

Whats on
A lack of knowledge when it comes to heating the home could end up costing homeowners money.

Common energy mistakes costing homeowners hundreds of pounds each year

News
The winners from the recent Scottish Policing Excellence Awards 2016.

Police Scotland celebrates country’s top officers and staff

News