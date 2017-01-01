The Buteman

Celebratory ball marks Calum’s Cabin’s tenth anniversary

Bute Fabrics has unveiled its new look.

Island firm unveils new contemporary look

Legal affairs minister Annabelle Ewing.

Review of legal aid system launched

ScotRail reward patient passengers with a ‘free week’

Scottish history sparks tourism rise

Supporting households in times of crisis

45% of managers have turned down a candidate based on their interview outfit.

Dressing for success: how to secure a job in Scotland

"The Doctor and the Devils" by Dylan Thomas at the Assembly Hall, Edinburgh in 1962. The play is based on the life of famous Edinburgh Professor of Anatomy, Dr Knox, and the notorious body snatchers, Burke and Hare. Burke was played by James Mellor, Hare was played by Walter Carr.

Scotland home to the ‘world’s smallest museum’

Saturday's less-than favourable weather conditions meant there was no play at Rothesay Golf Club.

Golf: Weather puts stop to Saturday’s action at Rothesay

Bute Youth Football Coaching travelled to Renfrew at the weekend.

Football: BYFC in 2-1 win at Renfrew

Port Bannatyne Golf Club's prize-giving takes place on Saturday, January 28.

Golf: Week six of Port Bannatyne’s winter league

The primary school was delighted to receive their gold award from sportscotland last week.

St Andrew’s Primary goes for gold!

McKirdy’s one-point lead in Kingarth Winter League

Football: BYFC travel to Pollok Park

Curling: Bute take on Greenock Ladies

Good start for Bute boys in home fixture

Glasgow's Crowne Plaza will host the tenth anniversary ball in honour of Bute charity, Calum's Cabin.

Peter Capaldi as the Doctor

POLL: Who is your favourite Doctor Who?

The Lewis Hamilton Band play at Craigmore Bowling Club on Saturday, February 4.

Lewis Hamilton Band head for Bute stage next weekend

Take a trip back to your childhood in our trivia quiz

Is the traditional family mealtime a thing of the past?

Is technology to blame for the demise of the dinner table?

Alex O'Brien and family in Rothesay in the 1950s.

Nostalgia: Family outing in 1950s Rothesay

Argyll and Bute Council switched from weekly to three-weekly refuse collection in October 2016.

Foxes and rats and gulls - oh, my!

A lack of knowledge when it comes to heating the home could end up costing homeowners money.

Common energy mistakes costing homeowners hundreds of pounds each year

The winners from the recent Scottish Policing Excellence Awards 2016.

Police Scotland celebrates country’s top officers and staff

Thomson Court, Rothesay.

Feedback from first health and social care engagement event on Bute

