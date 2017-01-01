The Buteman

Archived papers from 2001 released

The 2016 list saw Poppy crowned the number one name for both cats and dogs.

Poppy – top name for cats and dogs in 2016

A bake sale was the nation's third favourite way to raise money for good causes in 2016.

The nation’s favourite ways to raise money for good causes

Sunny
5c
-1c

Bank of Mum and Dad ‘stretched thin’

EIS secures over £600k for members injured at work

News

First Minister’s New Year message

Queen’s New Year Honours list announced

Have your say on the budget.

Council services consultation

Business
The plans include learner drivers being allowed on motorways for the first time.

Major overhaul in driver and motorcycle training by Government welcomed

Who did Scotland beat in March? See Question 1

Our 2016 sports quiz ... how much do you remember?

Sport 1
John Duncan's score of 43 points was the best in Saturday's singles league at Rothesay Golf Club.

John Duncan takes top spot in singles league at Rothesay

Bute curlers competed for two trophies in Greenock recently.

Bute curlers compete for trophies at Greenock

Leighton shares the lead at Kingarth

Veterans’ success at Bute Golf Club

Interschools football tournament on Bute

European champ Lachlan sets his sights on Scottish title

The Victoria Hotel will host Bute's traditional New Year Jazz session on January 2.

New Year Jazz at the Vic

Showing this week at the Isle of Bute Discovery Cinema.

On screen on Bute this week

Two of the notes have already been found. Pic: SWNS

Jane Austen fiver worth £50k discovered in Scots Christmas card

Five things you can do with your real Christmas tree when the festive period is over

Pic: SWNS

RSPCA release pictures of 2016’s weirdest animal rescues

