The Buteman

Tourism jobs boost in Argyll and Bute

Business
Breathing Space is a free helpline for anyone feeling down, depressed or anxious, where callers can speak to trained advisors in confidence.

Give yourself some breathing space

Health

Scots can beat the blues with simple steps

Health
Appointment of Agriculture Champions announced

Environment

Kids describe their dream homes

News

School breakfast clubs a ‘lifeline’

News
Doug the Draught Excluder is the mascot of the home energy campaign.

Home energy advice for Scottish households

News
Movie lovers in Scotland are the biggest snackers when watching movies in the UK

Scots are the biggest movie snackers!

News
Glasgow Warriors assistant coach Dan McFarland meets the media ahead of their game against Munster. Picture: Gary Hutchison/SNS/SRU

Glasgow’s Euro mission can pave way for Scotland to progress

More Sport 2
Rothesay Golf Club's January Medal was played on Saturday, with some excellent scoring returned.

Golf: Winter season resumes at Rothesay

Sport

Mac’s Bar returns to Isle of Bute Pool League

More Sport

Danes kick-off 2017 with home fixture this weekend

Football

Golf: January Medal at Port Bannatyne

Sport

Charity golf day in memory of Bute man

Sport
Hit '90s TV show Crystal Maze, famously hosted by Richard O'Brien, is coming back

Start the fans please! Crystal Maze set to return to our screens

Arts
Sharron Griffiths, Jamie MacDougall, and Matthew McAllister.

Bardic Trio ready for Bute stage

Whats on
A busy Rothesay Promenade (undated).

Nostalgia: A stroll on Rothesay prom

Lifestyle

New Monopoly pieces could include emoji, dinosaur, duck and penguin

Lifestyle

Garden gnomes, prosthetic legs and an apple tree - all left behind in hotel rooms

Lifestyle
Paul Tritschler presented Apple Tree Nursery with a cheque for �200 raised through customer collections on board his bus on Bute.

‘Santa Paul’ supports island nursery

News
CalMac's new summer timetables were published on Tuesday.

MSP welcomes CalMac’s new summer timetables

Transport
Bute Community Council will meet on Wednesday, January 18, at 7pm in the church centre of the United Church of Bute in Rothesay.

January meeting of Bute Community Council

Politics
Employers’ bizarre excuses for underpaying staff

Business
The Isle of Bute Pool League is now in its seventh week. (Photo by Tim Parkinson)

