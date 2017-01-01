The Buteman

Adam Lang, head of communications and policy at Shelter Scotland.

The health implications of fuel poverty in Scotland revealed in new report

News
The Caravan Club reveals boost to Scottish economy

Business

Pet owners told to skip the treats and hit the streets

News

Whats on
Transport Minister Humza Yousaf.

ScotRail reward patient passengers with a ‘free week’

Politics 1
Richie More had cause to celebrate after getting his first-ever hole-in-one at Bute Golf Club on Saturday.

Golf: Hole-in-one for Kingarth golfer

Sport
Bute narrowly lost out on the County Cup after taking on Millport in this year's competition.

Bute succumb to Millport for the second year in County Cup

More Sport
Saturday's less-than favourable weather conditions meant there was no play at Rothesay Golf Club.

Golf: Weather puts stop to Saturday’s action at Rothesay

Sport
Bute Youth Football Coaching travelled to Renfrew at the weekend.

Football: BYFC in 2-1 win at Renfrew

Football

Golf: Week six of Port Bannatyne’s winter league

Sport

St Andrew’s Primary goes for gold!

Sport

McKirdy’s one-point lead in Kingarth Winter League

Sport

Football: BYFC travel to Pollok Park

Football
The Lewis Hamilton Band perform at Craigmore Bowling Club on Saturday, February 4.

What’s On: Lewis Hamilton Band hit Bute this weekend

Whats on
Showing this week at the Isle of Bute Discovery Cinema is 'A Monster Calls' (12A).

On screen this week

Arts
The Royal Lochnagar Distillery will be one of 12 facilities open during International Scotch Day.

Launch of first International Scotch Day

Lifestyle
Bands from schools across Scotland will compete in Edinburgh next month.

Championships attract record entry

Lifestyle

Take a trip back to your childhood in our trivia quiz

Lifestyle
Argyll and Bute Council switched from weekly to three-weekly refuse collection in October 2016.

Foxes and rats and gulls - oh, my!

Politics
Bute Fabrics has unveiled its new look.

Island firm unveils new contemporary look

Business
Glasgow's Crowne Plaza will host the tenth anniversary ball in honour of Bute charity, Calum's Cabin.

Celebratory ball marks Calum’s Cabin’s tenth anniversary

Whats on
A lack of knowledge when it comes to heating the home could end up costing homeowners money.

Common energy mistakes costing homeowners hundreds of pounds each year

News
The winners from the recent Scottish Policing Excellence Awards 2016.

Police Scotland celebrates country’s top officers and staff

News