The Buteman

“Please come and have your say on health redesign”

Health
Michael Russell, MSP for Argyll and Bute.

MSP welcomes education investment

Education
Cervical screening is at a 10-year low while the number of deaths from cervical cancer has increased by 24 per cent.

Concern as cancer screening hits 10-year low

Health
Advice and support for Fifers struggling with debt worries

News

Votes sought in Scottish nature photography poll

News

Scottish home sellers pay out £156 million in the great commisery sleepwalk

News

‘Bedtime stories for adults’ prove online hit

News
A total of �3,100 was distributed between three island groups on Bute this week from local thrift shop, 'For Bute'.

Donations for thrift shop, ‘For Bute’

News
Those who borrowed to fund their festivities expect to have paid it back by May.

Christmas costs expected to reach until spring

News
Rothesay Brandane AFC in action against Weir Recreation AFC on Saturday, January 14, in Rothesay. (Photo by Dave Swan).

Good start for Bute boys in home fixture

Football
Champion and record holder, Ross Murdoch, took Strathmore 'Do More' winners for a training session in Glasgow today to encourage more people to 'Do More' and get active. Pictured in the back row, second from the left, is Rothesay swimmer Robyn Horsburgh.

Rothesay swimmer in training event with Olympian

More Sport
Leighton Thomas secured his second Winter League victory of the current campaign at Bute Golf Club on Saturday.

Golf: Second winter league victory for Leighton

Sport

Glasgow’s Euro mission can pave way for Scotland to progress

More Sport 2

Golf: Winter season resumes at Rothesay

Sport

Mac’s Bar returns to Isle of Bute Pool League

More Sport

Danes kick-off 2017 with home fixture this weekend

Football
Brendan Cole is returning to Scotland with his new show

All Night Long is ‘Strictly’ the hottest ticket in town

Whats on
Sharron Griffiths, Jamie MacDougall, and Matthew McAllister will perform in Rothesay's Trinity Church tonight (January 20).

What’s on: Bardic Trio on Bute tonight

Whats on
Lydia Nellis, Robyn Horsburgh and Daniel McDermott will be performing in the Glasgow Tattoo which runs from January 19-21.

Bute performers in first-ever Glasgow Tattoo

Whats on

Revealed: The bad spending habits leaving Scots skint

Lifestyle

10 most complained-about adverts in 2016

Lifestyle
Baby Charlie with mum Emma, big sister Kitti, and dad Stuart, at their home in Ardbeg.

‘Charlie’s our wee fighter’

News
Clydesdale Bank

Clydesdale Bank to close Rothesay branch

News
Netflix users have been contacted recently by email scammers.

Warning over Netflix scam

Crime
Maria Balshaw (centre), pictured with other members of the Rothesay Pavilion Charity's board.

Rothesay Pavilion board member will be first female director of Tate

Business
