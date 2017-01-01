The Buteman

Search

Calling all Bute’s budding young gardeners!

Environment
Jean Moffat and Jim Findlay at Argyll and Bute Council headquarters at Kilmory, Lochgilphead.

Rallying cry issued from local group to have your say at health plan events

Health

Arctic blast set to bring snow and bitterly cold temperatures to Scotland

Environment
Heavy showers
7c
4c

Snow flurries no fun for small furries warn vets

News

More than 1 in 3 employees in Scotland hate their job and their managers

News 2

Rise in festive drink drivers

News

Do you know what a credit score means?

News 1
A new mini-film that promotes the adoption of rescue dogs has generated 1.1 million views on Facebook, after dog lovers from across the UK shared the video over 29,000 times.

Mini-film promoting rescue dog adoption goes viral

News
Meningitis Now is urging all students returning to university after the Christmas and New Year break to make themselves aware of the signs and symptoms of meningitis and to take up a free vaccine.

Charity urges meningitis awareness

News
The winner of Sunday's January Medal at Port Bannatyne Golf Club was Sam Jamieson.

Golf: January Medal at Port Bannatyne

Sport
William Bremner-Allison who died on June 4, 2016 aged just 68 of Mesothelioma.

Charity golf day in memory of Bute man

Sport
Sandy Long took the top spot in this week's round of the winter league at Bute Golf Club.

Sandy sweeps the course at Kingarth

Sport
Who did Scotland beat in March? See Question 1

Our 2016 sports quiz ... how much do you remember?

Sport 1

John Duncan takes top spot in singles league at Rothesay

Sport

Bute curlers compete for trophies at Greenock

More Sport

Leighton shares the lead at Kingarth

Sport
Strathspey and Surreal play Glasgow Royal Concert Hall Main Auditorium on January 23.

Brazilian beats to warm up Celtic crowd

Music
Entries from statutory records have been released onto ScotlandsPeople - the family history website operated by the National Records of Scotland.

Latest birth, death and marriage records released

News 1
Members of Lodge Rothesay St. John No. 292 in 1971.

Nostalgia: Lodge Rothesay St John No. 292

Lifestyle

Quiz: Can you spell better than a 9-year-old?

Lifestyle

Warning over ‘convincing’ fake Amazon emails

Lifestyle