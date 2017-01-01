The Buteman

Common energy mistakes costing homeowners hundreds of pounds each year

News
The latest research by leading online estate agent, eMoov.co.uk, has revealed that family factors such as marriage, divorce and having kids are still the biggest influences behind us moving house.

Family Factors are Still the Largest Influence When Moving House

News
New research has revealed that 1 in 5 Britons have bumped into someone that they know whilst abroad on their holidays, with the Canary Islands being one of the top places to do so.

Holidaying In The Canaries Increases Your Chances of Bumping Into Someone You Know

News
Go wild at The MoonWalk Scotland jungle theme

Health

Judge to review hate crime legislation

Crime 1

Kellogg’s cock-a-doodle-do into the Chinese New Year

News
Port Bannatyne Golf Club's prize-giving takes place on Saturday, January 28.

Golf: Week six of Port Bannatyne’s winter league

Sport
Robert McKirdy continues to hold a slender one-point lead in Bute Golf Clubs Winter League.

McKirdy’s one-point lead in Kingarth Winter League

Sport
BYFC travelled to Pollok Park at the weekend for a fixture against Stamperland 2001.

Football: BYFC travel to Pollok Park

Football

Curling: Bute take on Greenock Ladies

More Sport

Good start for Bute boys in home fixture

Football

Rothesay swimmer in training event with Olympian

More Sport

Golf: Second winter league victory for Leighton

Sport
The Lewis Hamilton Band play at Craigmore Bowling Club on Saturday, February 4.

Lewis Hamilton Band head for Bute stage next weekend

Whats on
Showing this week at the Isle of Bute Discovery Cinema is 'Collateral Beauty' (12A).

On screen in Rothesay this week

Whats on
Strictly Come Dancing rumbas north of the border as the second stop on its UK live tour this weekend (January 27-28).

Facts about Strictly as the live tour comes to Scotland this weekend

Whats on
Is the traditional family mealtime a thing of the past?

Is technology to blame for the demise of the dinner table?

Lifestyle
Quiz: How well do you know Robert Burns?

Lifestyle
Argyll and Bute Council switched from weekly to three-weekly refuse collection in October 2016.

Foxes and rats and gulls - oh, my!

Politics
The primary school was delighted to receive their gold award from sportscotland last week.

St Andrew’s Primary goes for gold!

Sport
The Genovia Bassoon Quartet at Rothesay Joint Campus on Saturday afternoon.

Genovia Quartet in music workshop with Achievement Bute

Music
Thomson Court, Rothesay.

Feedback from first health and social care engagement event on Bute

Health
Alex O'Brien and family in Rothesay in the 1950s.

Nostalgia: Family outing in 1950s Rothesay

Lifestyle