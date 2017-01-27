Lewis Hamilton Band head for Bute stage next weekend

Hitting the stage at Craigmore Bowling Club on Saturday, February 4 is the Lewis Hamilton Band.

Since their formation in August 2010 The Lewis Hamilton Band have been booked for over 500 shows from Shetland to Slovenia, and have appeared at most of the UK’s biggest blues festivals, including Main Stage performances at Hebden Bridge and Maryport.

As a guitarist Lewis pays tribute to some of the greatest musicians of the 20th century, taking influence from people like Stevie Ray Vaughan, Jimi Hendrix and Rory Gallagher.

He also incorporates playing styles from more modern blues-rock musicians such as, Joe Bonamassa, Derek Trucks and Matt Scofield. As a vocalist he has developed his own unique and powerful style of singing, while taking influence from the likes of Joe Cocker and Dave Mathews.

His debut album Gambling Machine won the Scottish New Music Award for Scottish Jazz/Blues album of the year for 2012. Candlelight & Sympathy from Empty Roads will feature on the soundtrack of a new feature film ‘Scar Tissue’.

His third album Ghost Train has had numerous top reviews and acclaim from magazines and websites worldwide, and airplay in over 15 countries.

In addition to his previous nominations in the 2012 and 2013 British Blues Awards and receiving two preliminary nominations in their song-writing category, Lewis was nominated as Best young Artist in 2014, and again in 2015.

Nick Hamilton, bass player/band manager is also Lewis’s father and introduced him to a wide range of music from an early age. He continues to provide the many hours of band management and promoting that has resulted in the band being so successful in the last four years.

Drummer Ben O’Reilly joined the band at the start of October 2013, his power is unbelievable and really energizes the live performances.

Doors open at 7.15pm, and tickets (£10) are available in advance from Musicker (01700) 502287 and Macqueen’s Butchers (01700) 502067. Get your tickets now to avoid disappointment as they’re sure to be snapped up quickly.