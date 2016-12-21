Cracker of a Christmas for catering staff

Christmas can be a stressful time, especially when it comes to preparing Christmas lunch.

But if cooking Christmas dinner fills you with dread, spare a thought for Argyll and Bute Council’s schools catering staff, who will have served up around 120 turkeys over the festive period. School dinner ladies across Argyll and Bute have been ensuring pupils don’t go hungry by cooking more than 725kg of carrots and 340kg of Brussel sprouts to accompany their traditional Christmas lunch. Pupils also feasted on almost 9500 stuffing balls and enjoyed a massive 13,500 pigs in blankets.

No Christmas meal would be complete without a cracker, with pupils pulling more than 19,500.