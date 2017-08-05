Seniors day out

Last Tuesday’s outing by Port Bannatyne Seniors Section to Skelmorlie was graced by warm sunshine and a course in splendid condition.

Emphatic winner of the Hebditch trophy for the stableford competition was Hector Whitelaw with 38 points.

Runner up on 34 points was first-time Senior tourist Robert Turnbull, with I L MacLeod and Mike Ivory’s 33 points good enough only for a shared third.

The prizegiving was in the capable hands of seniors convener Tommy Wilkinson, responsible for the day’s excellent transport and catering arrangements, beginning with coffee and a bacon buttie before play.

After match yarns and modest drinks were enjoyed on Skelmorlie’s impressive new verandah, with its 180 degree vista of the Firth of Clyde, extending from Holy Isle to the Arrochar Alps.

High tea was then taken in the Station Cafe, with its impressive menu and service ensuring it becomes a must for future outings.