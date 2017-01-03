Sandy sweeps the course at Kingarth

Sandy Long blew the opposition away at windswept Kingarth on Saturday in Bute Golf Club’s Winter League.

Battling against a near gale-force south westerly, the 24 handicapper enjoyed his first league victory of the stableford tournament with an impressive tally of 39 points.

And that performance on the exposed seaside course propelled Long from sixth to second place in the table as he closed the gap on leader Robert McKirdy to five points.

He finished three points clear of runner-up John Kernaghan (16) who had the consolation of scoring a birdie two at the 15th hole on his way to a total of 36 points.

Peter Martin (24), who is enjoying a run of good form, was third on 33 points. Andy Docherty (9). John McBride (9), and Stuart Wilson (12) shared fourth place with scores of 32 points.

Wilson also had a birdie two at the sixth hole but credit for the “shot of the day” went to Robert McKirdy who scored a spectacular eagle two into the teeth of the wind at the 10th hole where he holed his approach shot from the rough.

The leading scorers with eight returns counting are: Robert McKirdy 303, Sandy Long 298, David Bryden and Perter Martin 295, Graham McArthur 294, Leighton Thomas 291, Stuart Wilson 285, Jim Thom 278, Richie Smith 257, with Andy Docherty and Richie More both on 247.

The Bute club competitors are hoping for calmer conditions on Saturday as the tournament, sponsored by Stephen Thomas of Optimize Financial Solutions, Ltd, passes the halfway mark.

The usual ballot will take place at the clubhouse at 8.30am.