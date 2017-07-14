Zeb Walker is hat-trick hero as Bute hit Ballachulish for six

Bute 1sts 6

Ballachulish 0

South Division 1

Bute turned in their best performance of the season in defeating Ballachulish by six goals in the Rothesay sunshine.

Despite the tractor and scooter rallies in the town there was a healthy crowd cheering on the home side in anticipation of a home victory.

Bute were on the attack from the first whistle, laying siege to the Balla goal with the first goal seemingly only a matter of time however it took until the 22nd minute for the breakthrough.

The ball was played wide to William Boag with the youngster despite having played a full 90 minutes for the second team earlier showed no signs of fatigue as he crashed a backhand shot high into the net from the angle.

The returning Robert Walker bookended the half time break with a brace of goals to take the game out of reach for the quarrymen.

Paddy Queen was untroubled throughout the game only having two bye hits to contend with.

The regular back four of Arran Dunn, Ryan Craig, Scott Harvey and Chris Lawrence were not giving their opponents an inch of space and with Arron McKirdy and Craig McKay having a firm grip on proceedings in midfield it was one-way traffic the whole game.

Up front the new look forward line of Iain McDonald, Walker, Franco Devlin and Boag were moving and stretching the away defence across the park, which was reinforced when Gordon McMillan replaced Boag after a good shift.

McDonald scored his first goal of the season after 65 minutes and the impressive McKay scored from an almost impossible angle tight on the bye line and Walker completed his hat trick and scoring five minutes from time.

Team:- K Queen, A Dunn, R Craig, S Harvey, C Lawrence, A McKirdy, J MacCallum, C McKay, F Devlin, I McDonald, W Boag, R Walker Subs:G McMillan, N McKirdy

Bute 2nds 4

Aberdour 2nds 4

South Division 2

Bute 2nds turned in a battling performance full of guts, character and skill to fight their way back from four goals down to take a share of the spoils in the early throw up of the double header at The Meadows.

Aberdour had it all their own way in the first period racing to a four goal lead that looked insurmountable as the teams drew their collective breath.

The introduction of Chris McGowan, Kyle Menzies and Stewart Stirling Jnr in a triple change was the catalyst for the fightback.

Andrew McLaughlan, William Boag and Josh Cowan dominated the midfield for the whole second period nothing getting past them.

The interplay between McGowan, Menzies, Stirling and Neil McKirdy was a joy to watch with Aberdour unable to contain them.

A hat trick from McGowan and a strike from McKirdy brought the home side level and only the clock stopping them securing a winner, another goal looking like an inevitability if the play had gone on longer.

This was a satisfying draw secured from a position that looked unlikely for this young team at half time.