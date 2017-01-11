Mac’s Bar returns to Isle of Bute Pool League

The Golfers Bar sponsored Isle of Bute Pool League, now in its seventh week, is delighted to announce the return of Mac’s Bar who have been absent for some years.

Also very much welcomed to the league is the Anchor Tavern who have for the very first time made room for a pool table in their premises.

A new format was agreed initially at the AGM before the season got underway however after a few weeks play the format was found to be too lengthy leading to an EGM being called where the format was changed to a more manageable six singles and three doubles format.

The league also has a new website address @ www.isleofbutpoolleague.wixsite.com/iobpl.

League positions as of Thursday, December 15:

M. McHardy, Gavin Wilson, John McBride and S. Greer, all on 9 wins.

Ladies individual E. MacDonald 5 wins, C. McHardy 4 wins and D. McQueenie 3 wins.

Under 21s individual D. Stenhouse on 2 wins.

* Shield competition

Preliminary ties played on Thursday, November 17:

Anchor (4 v 5) Gamba’s

Mac’s (5 v 3) Golfers 2

Galatea 2 (5 v 1) Golf Club

Shield 1st round results from Thursday, January 5:

Bye v Mac’s

Galatea 2 (5 v 1) Gamba’s

Grapes (1 v 5) Golfers 1

Kingarth v Bye

* The Galatea Bar sponsored Open Singles and Open Doubles competitions posters and entry forms have been distributed around the venues.

Closing date for entries is Sunday, January 15, with the draw for both taking place the next night in the .

Singles entry is £4 and £6 a pair for the doubles.

There is a guaranteed prize fund of £300 split between both competitions.

* Four Isle of Bute players have been entered into the Scottish Pool Association’s 2017 Individual Membership (IMs) series of events. The qualifier draw for the first of these events has been made as follows: - Mike McHardy v Alan Kane and Robert Docherty v Carol McHardy.

The winner will represent the Isle of Bute at the national finals on the Saturday, March 4.