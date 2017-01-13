Bute curlers sweep back into action

After what seemed like a lengthy break, local curlers got back in harness and headed to Braehead Ice Rink on Sunday to play in the first round of the Argyle Province Championship.

There was a healthy turnout of curlers which was encouraging for all concerned.

Bute was represented by Ron Forrester (skip), Donald Kinnear, Bill Stein and Margaret MacLeod and their opponents on the day were an Oban 2 side, skipped by Graham Innes.

Other participating rinks included Dunoon Ladies, Millport, Oban 1, Tighnabruiach/Glen Orchy, and Upper Cowal.

In the Bute v Oban game, Oban took the first end by a single shot. Bute levelled the score at the second end and went into the lead with a four in the third end. Oban fought back in the fourth end to add another shot to their score, going into the fifth end in a strong position.

Bute took another shot and added three shots in the sixth end.

Undaunted Oban fought back in the seventh and final end to add two more shots to their score, seeing Bute’s lead cut to 9 shots to 4.

The next round of the competition will be played at Braehead on Sunday, February 5.

Coming up before then is a club competition for the Clydesdale Bank Trophy which will be contested by three rinks.