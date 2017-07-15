Bowlers start with a win

Last Friday night saw Rothesay Bowling Club start their 2017 Top Ten campaign with an away trip to last year’s beaten finalists, Tarbert.

In the end all four games were tight and with one end to play in the fours, the overall tie was level.

Rothesay managed to secure the shot to get the win by one shot.

They now have a home tie against Campbeltown Argyll.

This Friday night sees Rothesay host the Argyll and Bute Championship Play-Offs against Ardbeg.

The winners will then progress to the County finals in Cowal.