McKirdy’s one-point lead in Kingarth Winter League

Title-holder Robert McKirdy continues to hold a slender one-point lead in Bute Golf Club’s Winter League as he bids for his third successive McArthur Cup victory.

It was as-you-were at the top of the table after the latest round of the stableford tournament on Saturday with none of the main challengers able to take advantage of a disappointing round by the leader.

Stuart Wilson had the best return of the day with a winning tally of 37 points which moved him up to seventh place in the table.

The big-hitting 13-handicapper scored well on the back nine with birdies at the 13th and 17th holes helping to give him a one-point advantage over runner-up John Kernaghan (16) on 36 points.

Graeme Connor (13), who was making a welcome return to action after two-months’ hibernation, and John McBride (10), shared third place with scores of 34 points.

Sandy Long (23) and Graham McArthur (7), who are both leading challengers, failed to improve on their league positions with scores of 33 points apiece.

The competition scratch score was 66 (38 stableford points).

The main league placings, with eight scores counting, are: Robert McKirdy 304, Peter Martin 303, Sandy Long 302, Graham McArthur 300, David Bryden 296, Leighton Thomas 295, Stuart Wilson 290, Jim Thom 288, John McBride 283, Richie Smith 278, John Kernaghan 272, Andy Docherty 260, and Richie More 247.

The tournament, sponsored by Stephen Thomas of Optimize Financial Solutions, Ltd., continues on Saturday with the usual 8.30am ballot at the clubhouse.