Leighton shares the lead at Kingarth

An impressive recovery at Kingarth’s 16th hole on Saturday helped Leighton Thomas to a share of the lead in the latest round of Bute Golf Club’s Winter League.

The hopes of the nine-handicapper seemed to have ended when his wayward drive sent the ball out of bounds into an adjoining field. However Thomas then teed up a second ball which he fired all the way to the green where he holed the putt for a par four which included two penalty shots!

A further par followed at the 17th and a birdie three at the last secured a share of top spot with Graham McArthur (7) after both players returned scores of 39 stableford points. McArthur also finished strongly with a birdie at the 18th.

The two leaders were four points clear of Sandy Long (23) in third place with a score of 35 points while Jim Thom (10), Peter Martin (23), Graeme Connor (13), and Robert McKirdy (5), were next with 34 points apiece.

The competition scratch score was 65 (39 stableford points) and John McBride scored the only two of the day -- at the 12th hole.

The early leaders in the tournament, sponsored by Stephen Thomas of Optimize Financial Solutions, are (best eight scores counting): Robert McKirdy 295, Graham McArthur 294, Peter Martin 291, Sandy Long 284 and Leighton Thomas 282.

The competition continues on Saturday with the usual 8.30am ballot at the clubhouse.