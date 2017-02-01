Golf: Weather puts stop to Saturday’s action at Rothesay

There was no competition on Saturday at Rothesay Golf Club due to the miserable weather.

Sunday dawned a vastly different day and good scoring reflected the spring-like weather. Ivan Cowie and Michael Murty were worthy winners with a splendid score of 47 points, both partners equally contributed to the healthy total.

Last out pairing of Graeme Shaw and Darren Leonard secured second spot on 45 with John Duncan and Neil Ritchie on third with 43.

Notices have been posted around the course highlighting the responsibility of dog walkers. This has become a problem with damage being done to fairways and greens. Owners are reminded that dogs must be kept on leads and be under control when on the course.

Three new items of machinery will arrive on the island this week. The greens’ machine, fairway machine and new rough cutter will be on view outside the clubhouse this weekend. It looks like the course will be in great shape this year.