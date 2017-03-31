Young Brandane side show promise

Rothesay Brandane lost 4-0 away from home last Saturday against Rhu Amateurs in the Caledonian League Div 1A.

Although this was another defeat for the Danes the future looks very hopeful with the Rothesay team fielding their youngest team ever.

The line up on Saturday saw Danes field two boys aged 15, three aged 16 and two at 19 due to other players not being available for different reasons.

With no goalkeeper available centre half Dane Williamson volunteered to step in.

The Brandanes took a while to settle into their new line up and were 3-0 down at half time.

In a better second half in which they only conceded one goal, they had some good scoring chances and can hold their heads up high.

A big thank you must go to Dane in goal as he was not at fault with any of the goals and played very well.

Cairan Woods, Niven Shaw and Liam Graham all made their debuts stepping up from youth to amateur football.

Manager Allan McDonald said: “ I look forward to working with all the young players coming through into the team next year.”

Brandane AFC are at home this Saturday against Woodhall in the Caledonian League Div 1A. Players please report at 12.30pm for a 2pm kick-off.