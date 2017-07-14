Elaine proves to be a tough competitor for Bute gents

Bute Golf Club ladies’ champion Elaine Thom the men trailing in her wake when she lifted the Hume Ferguson Cup last week with an impressive performance in the club’s annual outing to the Playsport golf complex at East Kilbride.

It was the first time that a female member of the club has competed for this trophy and she proved to be a worthy winner with a total of 42 stableford points over 18 holes on this unique course.

Playing off a handicap of 23 she finished two points clear of Sandy Long (24) who gave a stout defence of the trophy, he won last year at Elderslie.

Elaine’s husband, Jim (11), was third on 37 points with Graeme Connor (13) fourth on a 36-point total.

Other scorers included Peter Martin (26) 35, John Kernaghan (13) and John McFie (25).

The prizes were presented by club captain Douglas Lyle at the end of what was a highly successful day. Pictured are, from l-r, Graeme Connor, Douglas, Elaine, runner-up Sandy Long, and Jim Thom.