Celebrating achievements at Bute Golf Club

A year of achievements was celebrated in some style by members of Bute Golf Club on Sunday in a new-format annual presentation of awards at Kingarth Hotel.

Donald Standaloft and Elaine Thom took pride of place at this prize luncheon by lifting the Gavin North Trophy and the Allison North Trophy respectively after their triumphs in the 2016 gents’ and ladies’ championships.

And for both players the victories completed impressive golfing “doubles” as they each had, in addition, won the equivalent title tournaments at Port Bannatyne Golf Club where they are also members.

For two-handicapper Standaloft, who beat Graham McArthur in the final, it was his fourth title success at Kingarth with the others coming in 2005, 2006 and 2009.

Thom took the ladies’ trophy for the first time with a final victory over defending champion Elizabeth Speirs. The triumph completed a memorable season that also included success in the ladies’ open at Clober Golf Club, Milngavie where, with partner Anna McComb, she lifted all the main awards for Bute.

It was also a successful year for Robert McKirdy, winner of the Order of Merit, Leighton Thomas who won four tournaments including the Kingarth Open, and double “major” winner John McBride following his victories in the “Wee Championship” for the Cuthbertson Cup and the match-play competition for the Baillie Cup.

For the ladies, championship runner-up Elizabeth Speirs had the consolation of winning three trophies during the season while other main victors included Jean Lyon, Helen Connell, Anna McComb, Liz Archibald and Cathy McKirdy.

The change from a prizegiving dinner to a Sunday luncheon proved to be highly successful with the function well supported by members.

Douglas Lyle, son of the Bute club captain, who is obviously following in “Big Dougie’s” entertaining footsteps, added to the enjoyment of a fun-filled afternoon by bringing to the island his hi-tech speed quiz . The climax of his presentation, which was specially adapted for the club, came in a raucous finale that raised the roof!

The awards were presented by ladies’ captain Helen Martin and Andrina Lyle, wife of the captain, during a memorable afternoon in the Kingarth Hotel where hosts Maria and Simon and staff were thanked for their hospitality and an excellent meal.

Gents’ award winners

Club Champion of 2016 and winner of the Gavin North Trophy; Donald Standaloft, runner-up: Graham McArthur;

Order of Merit: Robert McKirdy, runner-up; Leighton Thomas;

Cuthbertson Cup: John McBride, runner-up; Richie More;

Baillie Cup: John McBride, runner-up: Leighton Thomas;

Alex Speirs Memorial Cup: David Bryden, runner-up: Robert McKirdy;

Robertson Medal (First Class Medal Finals): David Bryden, runner-up: Duncan Speirs;

Emslie Medal (Second Class Medal Finals): Jamie Campbell, runner-up: Richie Smith;

Lord Kingarth Trophy: Pat McDonald, runner-up: Graham McArthur;

Sir Harry Hope Cup: Graham McArthur, runner-up: Steven Neilson;

St Blane’s Trophy: Leighton Thomas, runner-up: Robert McKirdy;

McDougall Cup: Andy Docherty, runner-up: Richie Smith;

McAlister Tankard: Jim Thom, runner-up: Leighton Thomas;

James Lamont Quaich: Leighton Thomas, runner-up: John McBride;

Hume Ferguson Trophy (outing to Elderslie GC): Sandy Long;

William Barclay Trophy: Malcolm Calder, runner-up: Sandy Long;

Renfrew Trophy: Saunders Ross, runner-up: Pat McDonald;

James Gill Memorial Cup: Leighton Thomas and John Kernaghan, runners-up: Robert McKirdy and Steven Neilson;

W. D. McFarlane Memorial Trophy: Robert McKirdy and John Kernaghan, runners-up: Malcolm Calder and Sandy Long;

Kerrytonlia Cup: Liz Archibald, Leighton Thomas, and Peter Martin;

R A Pride Shield: Elizabeth Speirs, Peter Martin and John Kernaghan;

McArthur Cup (Optimize Financial Solutions’ Winter League 2015-2016): Robert McKirdy;

Summer League Shield (Sponsor: The Bike Shed): John McBride;

Burnside Bowl (Senior Open, sponsor: the late Jimmy Burnside): Ian White (Rothesay);

Middleton Cup (WeldSafe Kingarth Open, sponsor: Past-Captain John Bunyan): Leighton Thomas;

Ballantine’s Challenge Cup (Rothesay v Bute): Rothesay GC.

Ladies’ award winners

Champion of 2016 and winner of the Allison North Trophy: Elaine Thom, runner-up: Elizabeth Speirs;

Foote Trophy: Jean Lyon, runner-up: Elizabeth Speirs;

McAlister Cup (Outing to Taynuilt GC): Elizabeth Speirs, runner-up: Liz Archibald;

Knock-out Salver: Elizabeth Speirs, runner-up: Anna McComb;

Kerr-Speirs Trophy: Cathy McKirdy, runner-up: Elizabeth Speirs;

Robert Gordon Rosebowl: Anna McComb and Liz Archibald, runners-up: Helen Martin and Margaret Rooney;

Reid Trophy: Helen Connell; runner-up Jean Scott;

Golf Foundation Brooch: Jean Lyon;

Breakthrough Breast Cancer: Elaine Thom;

SGU Bronze Medal: Elizabeth Speirs;

Coronation Foursomes: Elaine Thom and Liz Archibald;

Captain’s Prize: Elizabeth Speirs, Helen Connell and Margaret Rooney.