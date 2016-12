Lady golfers from Bute have won a prestigious trophy.

The McDougall Trophy, which is competed for annually by teams from Blairmore and Strone, Bute, Innellan and this year’s host club, Kyles of Bute, was won by Team Bute.

The team consisted of Elizabeth Speirs, Cathy McKirdy, Liz Archibald, Anna McComb and Jean Lyon.

This is the second time that Bute has been the winning team since taking part four years ago.