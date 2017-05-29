Women Against State Pension Inequality meet in Rothesay

Last weekend saw a meeting of the local branch of WASPI in St Paul’s Church in Rothesay.

The meeting on Saturday, May 27, was arranged for local women to speak about their experiences of changes to their pension circumstances, and several Argyll and Bute politicians also pspoke out in support of the campaign to raise awareness of pension inequality.

Ann Greer, Anne Mackie, Pat Crawford and Morag Bain of WASPI Argyll and Isles arriving in Rothesay.

Along with around 40 members of the public, parliamentary candidates Brendan O’Hara (SNP) and Alan Reid (Liberal Democrats) pledged to represent the women of WASPI in parliament if elected.

The area’s other parliamentary candidates were also invited.

Local MSP Michael Russell (SNP) attended and signed the pledge, as did several former and current local councillors.

The event was part of a national day of action for WASPI, which represents more than 3m women born in the 1950s who have been affected by government pension changes.