WASPI meeting on Bute will host parliamentary candidates

St Paul’s Church in Rothesay will host a public meeting by the WASPI campaign this weekend.

The campaign’s Argyll and Isles group have organised the meeting so that local women can share their experiences of pension inequality.

The group has also invited the area’s parliamentary candidates to attend, and Brendan O’Hara of the SNP and Alan Reid of the Liberal Democrats have agreed to meet.

Also attending will be Michael Russell MSP, as well as Argyll and Bute councillors past and present.

The meeting will go ahead at 2.30pm and is part of a national WASPI day of action.