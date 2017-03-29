Small grants to help fight global poverty

Wells and solar pumps will be installed to supply water to 4,500 farmers in Malawi thanks to small grant funding from the Scottish Government.

It is one of ten projects set to receive funding in 2017/18 via the international development small grants programme, now in its fourth year.

In Tanzania, the Lake Victoria Disabled Centre will develop a prosthetics workshop to use 3D printing to enable the creation of artificial limbs for children and adults.

International Development Minister Alasdair Allan said: “It is right and fitting that Scotland does its bit to help some of the world’s most vulnerable people. As a nation, we are playing our part to tackle global challenges.

“These ten projects, developed by Scottish-based international development organisations, will provide practical, life-changing support for communities in Malawi Tanzania and Zambia.”

Jane Salmonson, Chief Executive at NIDOS said: “The Scottish Government Small Grants programme offers a unique form of help for Scotland’s small charities. These grants help to fund important work overseas, tackling disadvantage and inequality.

“It is wonderful to see the efforts of our small charities supported in this way.”