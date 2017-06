The annual Round Bute Race went ahead last Saturday, organised by the Isle of Bute Sailing Club and featuring more than 20 boats.

At points there was a wind of 30 knots, and one boat had its mast broken and had to be rescued.

Six trophies were competed for in total, including the solid silver Marquess of Bute Trophy.

The IBSC race goes ahead every year, covering around 45 nautical miles around Bute and accepting boats of all classes and sizes.