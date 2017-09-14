Rothesay’s Frankie is a world cup winner

A Rothesay woman is returning from Norway after a very successful football campaign, netting the winning goal in the final of a world cup.

Frankie Austin scored the fifth goal in a 5-4 win over the Netherlands in the Homeless World Cup on Tuesday, September 5.

A statement by the Help Project in Dunoon, who supported Frankie in getting back on her feet after a period of homelessness, said: “We would like to congratulate all of Scotland’s men and women who have now returned home from Norway following a life changing experience at the Homeless World Cup.

“Both Scotland teams had an incredible tournament, proudly representing their country on an inspiring platform that aims to make positive changes in people’s lives through football.

“The Scots showed great heart and determination in their performances throughout the week, most spectacularly epitomised in the women’s final for the Fretex Plate where Scotland overcame a first half deficit of 4 goals against the Netherlands, to be crowned champions winning 5-4.

“The final goal was pipped home by non-other than Rothesay’s very own Frankie Austin, and support provider HELP Ltd couldn’t be more delighted for her and her team mates.

“The men’s team were equally magnificent, beating Grenada 5-1 and bringing home silverware of their own.”

The first Homeless World Cup took place in Austria in 2003 and has been held every year since.