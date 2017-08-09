Robert’s newest quiz takes Cancer Research total to £11,000 in 21 years

Robert McKirdy donated the takings from his latest charity postal quiz to the local branch of Cancer Research UK this week.

Robert has now been running the quizzes, which he sends to households across the island, the mainland and occasionally further afield – one respondent to the latest quiz lives in Australia – for more than two decades.

He took on the task of running the charity quizzes in 1996 when asked by the convener of the local committee.

After 21 years and more than £11,000 raised, he says he now sometimes has difficulty coming up with a new topic every time.

His long-running service was rewarded this week, when Cancer Research UK’s local fundraising manager Rowan Main visited from Clydebank and presented Robert with a certificate thanking him for his support. Rowan said: “Robert has played an enormous role in helping the Bute Local Committee raise vital funds in support of Cancer Research UK. His quiz alone has raised over £11,000 which is a fantastic total.

“Cancer Research UK receives no government funding for our research and we rely overwhelmingly on the public’s support. Thank you so much to Robert and the Bute Committee for their loyal and dedicated support for so many years.

The latest quiz was on the theme of nursery rhymes, and raised £730 and received 220 correct answers. Of those, the randomly chosen winners were Ms McWilliam of Aberdeen, Ms Sked of Lauder and Ms Edminstone of Castle Douglas.