Port Bannatyne Winter League

The Winter League for 2016/17 at Port Bannatyne Golf Club saw Liam Shanks and David Greer retain their title.

On a sunny Sunday morning on the links, Liam and Greer retained their Winter league title with a 2&1 win over Donald Standaloft and Hector Whitelaw.

Birdies at 3 and 7 gave Donald and Hector a 2 up lead through 8, but a run of 3’s from 9 through 14 from David and Liam gave them a firm grip of the match that they did not relinquish, shaking hands on the 17th for a 2&1 victory.

Alan Stewartand Jim Hinshelwood won the third place play off with a comfortable 7&6 victory over Roddie and Ryan Leitch.

Another notable victory came in the wooden spoon match with Graham fisher saving the sponsors blushes by beating Mathew Dunn in a singles match giving the later the dreaded spoons.

Members enjoyed food and drink along with fun and games in the clubhouse afterwards, thanks to all who helped out and took part.

Many thanks also go to Davie and staff at Rothesay Motor Services for their continued support.