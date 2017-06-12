Argyll and Bute MP slams PM for election gamble

Argyll and Bute’s MP Brendan O’Hara, who was re-elected last week, has criticised Theresa May’s ‘cynical’ decision to call an early general election.

Mr O’Hara was returned last week with a smaller share of the vote, and released a statement today thanking those who voted for him.

In a release from his office he said: “I would like to say a sincere thank you to the people of Argyll & Bute for re-electing me as your Member of Parliament last Thursday.

“Regardless of where you put your cross on the ballot paper (or not), I am your MP and I will, as I have done previously, represent everyone in this constituency equally.

“Throughout the campaign I promised that the economic regeneration of Argyll & Bute would be my number one priority and I intend to work with anybody and everybody in order to make good on that promise.

Mr O’Hara went on to criticise the decision to hold a snap election by Prime Minister Theresa May: “It seems ridiculous that we have all been through the upheaval and uncertainty of an unnecessary general election, only to have ended up in a worse place than when we started.

“The decision was nothing more than a cynical and opportunistic attempt by Theresa May to strengthen a majority she already had and in the process, crush the opposition.

“She put the interest of the Conservative party ahead of the country and it has backfired spectacularly.

“Brexit negotiations begin next week and I fear the UK is now severely compromised ahead of those discussions.

“The SNP has said from the outset we want a seat at the Brexit negotiating table to protect Scotland from Theresa May’s hard-Brexit stance.”