New hotel planned for Rothesay

Discussions are underway ahead of an ambitious proposal to build a new hotel on the site of the Isle of Bute Sailing Club.

Abbeytown Associates are currently undertaking a pre-application consultation on behalf of Ward Design relating to a proposed hotel and sailing club complex, which will also include new provisions for the club it will replace, on Rothesay’s West Bay.

What the hotel would look like from Rothesay.

After concluding the consultation on September 29, the company intends to submit a planning application to Argyll and Bute Council.

If the eventual planning application is approved, the works will see the old bathing station and the current sailing clubhouse demolished to make way for a new build hotel including 163 rooms, function rooms, restaurant facilities and leisure suites, as well as associated parking space.

The total proposed floor space will be 10,675 square metres.

A spokesman for Ward Design told the Buteman: “We met with representatives from the sailing club and had a tour of the existing building after the drop-in presentation on September 8.

The old Rothesay bathing station, which will be demolished under the proposals.

“We discussed the needs and requirements for the club including unobstructed visibility in locations, storage and launch access.”

Bute Community Council is due to discuss the proposals at its meeting tonight.

Anyone who wants to submit comments can email info@elevateplanning.co.uk or write to Elevate Planning, 10 Main Street, Castledawson, Northern Ireland, BT45 8AB.