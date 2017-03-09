Makeshift Brandane bounce back after recent defeats

Youth overcame experience as Rothesay Brandane recorded a draw against opponents who had recently beat them 8-1.

The Brandane earned a 1-1 draw last Saturday against a very good Hamilton side who were the victors over Danes just three weeks ago.

The Rothesay team were missing a few regular players due to injury and suspension and this led the Danes fielding a side with six players 19 and and under.

With the players available, the Danes started with a 4-5-1 formation which worked right up to the final 10 minutes of the game.

From the start the Hamilton team had most of the play but the Danes defence never really looked in a lot of danger of losing a goal especially with the midfield working hard to break up any attacking moves.

Young Scott McAlister was injured midway through the first half and had to go off injured with Stuart Brady his replacement.

The Brandane took the lead after 28 minutes when they won a corner on the right hand side, Sean Lawrence sent over an inviting cross which Gary McGregor, out of retirement just for the day to help out the team, met with his head to bullet the ball into the net.

One-nil up at half time was to be fair slightly against the run of play but no more than a hard working Danes team deserved.

The game in the second half carried on much the same as the first and with almost 80 minutes gone it looked like the Brandane would hold out.

A goalmouth scramble, however, saw the Hamilton number 9 get a shot on target which keeper Ryan Leitch got his hands too but the spin on the ball took it out of his hands and into the corner of the net.

The worry now was would the heads go down as has happened to often this season but all the players kept working hard to the end of the game to finish with a good 1-1 draw.

A special mention to referee James Moore, who was congratulated at the end of the game by both teams.

Brandane: Leitch, Robertson, Williamson, McGregor, Poole, Lawrence. Ledicot, Fisher, S Lawrence, Brady, M Leitch.

This Saturday, Brandane play Rhu Ams in the Caledonian League Div 1A, players meet at 10.30am for 11am ferry.