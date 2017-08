Loch Fyne Oysters at Cairndow has been named the Best Seafood Establishment 2017 at this year’s Food Awards Scotland.

Loch Fyne managing director said: “We are delighted to win this award, which is testament to the passion and dedication of our restaurant and oyster bar team, and of course, the quality of dishes we offer.”

Earlier this year the business picked up two prizes at the Great Taste Awards.