Keith Brooke steps down as RHASS chairman

The Royal Highland & Agricultural Society of Scotland (RHASS) has announced that Keith Brooke has stepped down from his role as Chairman of the Society for personal reasons.

A RHASS director for thirty years, Keith was appointed Chairman in July 2016 and oversaw the £5m infrastructure investment in the showground and presided over a record-breaking Royal Highland Show. He will remain a Director of the Society.

Speaking about his resignation Keith Brooke said: “It has been a great honour to be Chairman of the Society, particularly during a period of significant investment in the showground which will generate additional funds to allow RHASS to carry out its charitable remit.

“The Royal Highland Show is very close to my heart and I am proud to have been the Chairman for what was a record-breaking 2017 Show.

“I would also like to pay tribute to my fellow directors who play such an important role in stewarding RHASS and I look forward to remaining a Director of the Society, albeit with a significantly reduced workload.”

Willie Gill, RHASS Honorary Secretary, added: “On behalf of RHASS, I would like to acknowledge the significant contribution Keith has made in his 30 years as Director and latterly as Chairman.

“An honourable man and an accomplished farmer, the Society is fortunate to have had Keith as a Chairman and continue to reap the benefits of his knowledge of the Society in his continued role as a Director.”