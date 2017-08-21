Hugh Reed and the Velvet Underpants coming to Ardbeg

Scottish musician Hugh Reed will perform in Ardbeg this weekend with his long-running band the Velvet Underpants.

The gig on Saturday, August 26, at the Scottish Honky Tonk bar is free to enter.

Hugh himself, who now works in China as an English lecturer, has fond memories of Bute from staying at his family’s caravan on Canada Hill when he was younger, and he told the Buteman he may retire to the island one day.