“Please come and have your say on health redesign”

Bute’s local area manager for adult services has issued a plea to the public to get involved in engagement events being held on the island over the future delivery of health and social care.

Jane Williams of Argyll and Bute’s Health and Social Care Partnership was speaking at Wednesday evening’s meeting of Bute Community Council in the church centre of the United Church of Bute.

The engagement events - the first of which was held on January 12 - are being held to allow the community to have their say on the redesign to health and social care services on Bute. Included in those redesign proposals are changes to the dementia day service which operates out of Thomson Court in Rothesay. The plans for Thomson Court were halted in November after criticism was levelled at the Integration Joint Board (IJB) over a lack of public consultation and engagement.

Jane told the community council: “We’ve now got a communication and engagement group which includes staff from social care and health, community council members, and volunteers, and it’s a very good active group.

“We have produced a newsletter which gives you lots of details of our planned events.

“This is a plea from me - there’s been a lot of work done to get this halt to allow us to feed back to the IJB what we need on Bute. I am urging you to come along to these events. It’s no use speaking up after decisions have been made.

“Please speak to people in the street, people at work, friends and family, and encourage them to come and have their say.

“Our event last week was magnificently attended; we had over 60 people in attendance and we’ve had great feedback so far.”

The dates and venues for the next HSCP engagement events are as follows:

Thursday, January 26 - 2pm-5pm at Port Bannatyne Village Hall.

Monday, February 20 - 2pm–5pm & 6pm-8pm at Moat Centre, Rothesay.