Good turnout for Bute clays

The March outing of Bute Clay Target Club proved a great success with 23 guns turning up to compete.

Each shooter had 40 single targets and 5 double rise targets to contend with and these are broken in to groups of 10’s and 15’s with trophies for each group.

The pull trap had over 90 attempts with no one breaking all eight targets.

Seven out of eight was the closest.

The club also ran the ‘stoorie’ clay competition with random powder filled clays loaded in to the trap and a shoot off at the end of the day between all the shooters who broke one.

After a great day’s shooting the results were as follows: Ross Rose Bowl for 1st 15 - Willie McDermot; Jeff Dales 2nd 15- L Reid;

Hunter Cup 10 target - Chris Tritsler; Double Rise -Alan Brown; Johnstone shield for local high gun - Leighton Reid; Tug Shield for overall high gun - Leighton Reid;

Martin cup for most points of 2016 - Ronald Robertson; Pull Trap winning £38 - Ronald Robertson; Stoorie clay, winning a bottle of Grouse - Richard Deans.

The club would like to thank all the local and mainland competitors for their continued support.