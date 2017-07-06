Fyne Homes apprentice returns from national conference

One of Bute’s own housing apprentices has returned from the Scottish Federation of Housing Association’s annual conference, where she made a presentation on her experiences at Fyne Homes.

Megan Morrison grew up on Bute and now works at Fyne Homes as a trainee, after a spell as an apprentice.

Megan among the apprentice delegates from across Scotland.

She was invited to the nationwide conference after winning the SFHA’s Apprentice Challenge in 2016, competing with other apprentices across Scotland in presenting video diaries on their apprenticeships.

Megan made another presentation at the conference in June, going over what her apprenticeship was like and what advice she would give to other young people entering the housing industry.

She told the Buteman: “I told my own story about what my apprenticeship involved, highlights, what I learned, advice I would give to others, and what I’m doing now.

“The main issue that I wanted to raise was that the housing sector needs to increase the number and type of Modern Apprentices it employs, as you are giving a young person, like me, a chance on becoming successful.

“I have taken away a lot of positive feedback from the conference delegates about my presentation, and it has boosted my confidence in public speaking.

“I also had taken the opportunity to network with different housing associations, whether it was to grasp new ideas and inspiration, or to generally connect.

“I loved every minute of my apprenticeship - I was interacting with our applicants, helping them complete an application form and processing them until they reached the stage where the applicants became tenants.

“I think it’s great that I’ve managed to still live on Bute and have a great career under my belt, as a lot of young folk my age move off the island to try and sustain a career.

“Recently I have been informed that Fyne Homes Committee has approved for another Modern Apprentice to be recruited in our Technical Services Department on Bute, and I’m very excited for this enrollment.”

Fyne Homes is part of the Fyne Group, and acts as a landlord on Bute and elsewhere in Argyll.