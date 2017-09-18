Food and farming fun for youngsters at Mount Stuart

220 pupils from Bute’s primary schools visited Mount Stuart last Tuesday to learn about food and farming.

Classes met with local farmers and others involved in agriculture and food production in different sectors as part of the event, the first of its kind.

The children got a chance to see displays from various agricultural sectors.

The event came about as a collaboration between the Mount Stuart Trust and the Royal Highland Educational Trust.

Displays on the day included live cattle, sheep and sheepdog pups, vet equipment, vintage and state-of-the-art tractors and chainsaw safety kits to try on.

Liz Adams, the Mount Stuart Trust’s rural engagement officer, said: “It was a fantastic day, getting together so many children to learn not only where their food comes from, but to meet the farmers directly and understand the great job they are doing.”