Calling all Bute’s budding young gardeners!

Keep Scotland Beautiful is searching for green-fingered, innovative young designers to take part in this year’s Design a One Planet Picnic Pocket Garden Competition.

School pupils from all over Scotland are being encouraged to design a garden suitable for Scotland’s Year of History, Heritage and Archaeology using plants that can be eaten, that attract biodiversity and which reuse something which would otherwise have been thrown away.

The winning schools will be selected by members of the Garden for Life Forum. All of the winning entries will be created and brought together to form the main feature of the Living Garden area at the national Gardening Scotland event in June.

The garden is usually a top stopping point for the BBC Beechgrove Garden team, the Scottish Government Minister for the Environment, the Scottish Government Minister for Education and the Lord Provost of Edinburgh, with winners also receiving free tickets to the event.

Keep Scotland Beautiful is inviting schools from across the county to submit their designs no later than Friday, February 10.

The Eco-Schools programme is the largest sustainable schools programme in the world and is managed in Scotland by Keep Scotland Beautiful under licence from the Foundation for Environmental Education. There are currently 3,748 schools registered with the programme, which supports Learning for Sustainability and in doing so encourages children to keep Scotland clean, green and more sustainable.

Eve Keepax, Food and Environment Officer at Keep Scotland Beautiful, said: “We’re delighted to be running the One Planet Picnic Pocket Garden Competition for a second year following the success of last year’s competition which attracted almost 100 entries. This is a practical and fun way for young people to use their skills and utilise their knowledge in growing food sustainably which is central to a low carbon future.

“We’re searching for young, innovative designers who can design a pocket garden which embraces Scotland’s Year of History, Heritage and Archaeology to win the chance to feature at the Gardening Scotland event in June.”

Further information about the competition can be found here.