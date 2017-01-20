MSP welcomes education investment

The Scottish Government’s announcement that there will be an extra £1.5 million investment for more nursery teachers and graduates in deprived areas across Scotland has been welcomed by local MSP for Argyll and Bute, Michael Russell – with Argyll and Bute set to receive three additional teachers or graduates.

The new staff in Argyll and Bute will be part of the wider strategy of tackling the attainment gap and giving every child an equal start in life. The provision of extra high qualified childcare professionals will ensure that Argyll and Bute young people benefit from the highest quality care and early years education.

The Scottish Government is taking action to improve early years learning and childcare, including expanding guaranteed free provision to 1140 hours by 2020– which will have a positive impact for families across Argyll and Bute.

Commenting, SNP MSP for Argyll and Bute, Michael Russell said: “This new funding is very welcome news for Argyll and Bute, helping to ensure that more children in our most deprived communities are able to benefit from specialised childcare and high quality early years learning.

“The Scottish Government is committed to closing the attainment gap, and targeting funding in this way, as well as expanding the guaranteed free childcare provision to 1140 hours by 2020, is important in making this happen, and to ensure that every child across Argyll and Bute gets an equal start in life.

“The three new graduates or teachers that will be joining our workforce in Argyll and Bute will help improve childcare provision in our communities, and I look forward to seeing the Scottish Government continue to invest in our children’s futures.”