Helpline for exam pupils

Pupils across the country are being reminded that support is available when they receive their exam results.

They are being urged not to worry as Skills Development Scotland (SDS) is opening its exam results helpline once again on Tuesday, August 8.

This is the 25th year of the free helpline which offers advice, information and support for young people and their parents, who make a third of all calls we receive.

It will be open from 8am until 8pm on August 8 and 9 and from 9am until 5pm from August 10 – 16. The number to call is 0808 100 8000.

Qualified careers advisers are on hand to help young people who may not have received the results they were hoping for and those who have done better than anticipated.

These skilled professionals have unique access to information on UCAS course vacancies at UK colleges and universities, Confirmation and Clearing, advice about Modern and Foundation Apprenticeships and employment or volunteering.

James Russell, SDS acting director of operations, said: “Our message for those young people and their parents and carers as the results arrive is not to panic.

“Everything might seem overwhelming at that point. Our experienced advisers are there to help and have information on all the options and opportunities young people can consider.”

James highlighted the help that is also available at SDS’s network of local centres. For full details of locations and opening hours, visit www.skillsdevelopmentscotland.co.uk.

Joanna Murphy, National Parent Forum of Scotland chairman, said: “I know from my own experiences that the SDS Exam Results Helpline is a real life line.

“It offers young people and their parents and carers the chance to talk to someone who is impartial, which helps you to step back and take stock.

“Whether you’ve had unexpected results, or just want to talk over your choices, the advisers can talk you through the wide range of options available to you.

“A calm conversation takes some of the heat out of the emotion of the day, and reminds young people no matter the results, there is always a next step.”

Post-results information for pupils and parents is also available at www.myworldofwork.co.uk.

There’s also information about Modern Apprenticeships and Foundation Apprenticeships, at www.apprenticeships.scot.