Details of Bute remembrance events

Bute will host three services this weekend for Remembrance Sunday, November 12.
There will be a service at the Rothesay War Memorial at 11am, before two more at the Kingarth War Memorial at 1pm and North Bute War Memorial at 3pm.
Bute will host three services this weekend for Remembrance Sunday, November 12.
There will be a service at the Rothesay War Memorial at 11am, before two more at the Kingarth War Memorial at 1pm and North Bute War Memorial at 3pm.
Almost Done!
Registering with The Buteman means you're ok with our terms and conditions.