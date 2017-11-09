Search

Details of Bute remembrance events

There will be three remembrance services on Bute this weekend.
Bute will host three services this weekend for Remembrance Sunday, November 12.

There will be a service at the Rothesay War Memorial at 11am, before two more at the Kingarth War Memorial at 1pm and North Bute War Memorial at 3pm.