Deadlines approaching for tourism awards

Businesses and individuals in Argyll and Bute are urged to get their nominations in for the Highlands and Islands Tourism Awards before they close next week.

Three categories will close for nominations on June 23: Tourism and Hospitality Hero, Highland Rising Star and Highland Ambassador.

The other 13 award categories will close the following week, on June 30.

The awards were launched in March, and will celebrate the best places to stay, eat and drink in the highlands and islands.

For more details and to nominate or enter a business or individual, visit highland-tourism-awards.co.uk.

Craig Ewan, the chairman of the awards, said: “As the deadlines approach, I want to encourage everyone working in tourism and providing excellent service to our visitors to take part in the awards to ensure they have a chance to win one of these sought-after trophies.

“Recognising best practice helps maintain high standards in the industry, while inspiring innovation and improvement.”