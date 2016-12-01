Christmas cheer with Bute Community Band

There’s not long to go until Christmas arrives. With so much to do between now and the big day perhaps you’re struggling to get into the festive spirit?

If so, why not head along to Bute Community Band’s annual Christmas concert on Tuesday, December 13?

Under the direction of Tony Spencer, the concert band - comprising both professional and amatuer musicians based on the island - has a bumper programme of festive pieces sure to get you in the Christmas spirit.

Prokofiev’s ‘Troika’, ‘In the Bleak Midwinter’, and Leroy Anderson’s ‘A Christmas Festival’ will provide plenty of Christmas cheer, while new works include ‘The King Across the Water’, and ‘Radetzky March’, among others.

Several of the new pieces have prominent percussion parts, so the band will be on the look-out for plenty of audience participation!

As well as the band’s programme there will be a number of solo performances to enjoy too, with Beth Swan singing ‘Pie Jesu’, John Blick playing ‘We’re Walking in the Air’ from The Snowman, and Karen Keith and Tim Saul playing Piazzolla’s ‘Libertango’,

In addition to the musical entertainment there will also be plenty of home-baked goods to enjoy courtesy of the ladies of the United Church of Bute, where the concert is being held, in exchange for a small donation which will be added to church funds.

Tickets are £5 and are available from band members, Brechin’s on Bridgend Street, Simply Buteiful, or on the door on the night. The concert begins at 7.30pm.

The concert will bring to a close a successful year for the band who have performed at Loch Fyne Food Fair, the Isle of Bute Jazz Festival, and the Queen’s street party birthday celebrations in Rothesay.

Boasting a variety of different instruments from tuba to piccolo, and violin to baritone saxophone, the band has gone from strength to strength since its inception in 2011 and now boasts over 20 members of all ages and abilities.

As always the band is very keen to hear from anyone on the island who plays an instrument and would like to join the fun. It doesn’t matter whether you’ve been playing your entire life or recently picked up an instrument for the first time - you’ll be made most welcome.

For more information on the band or to get in touch about joining, visit their Facebook page.

We’ll see you there!