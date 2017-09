Last weekend the Bute Branch of the SNP held a celebration dinner for former Argyll and Bute councillors Isobel Strong and Robert MacIntyre.

Isobel stepped down from the district council ahead of the elections earlier this year, while Robert narrowly lost his seat.

The dinner was held at Rothesay Golf Club, and Argyll and Bute’s MSP Michael Russell and MP Brendan O’Hara both made speeches.