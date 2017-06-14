Bute model hits the red carpet at Cannes Festival and Monaco GP

Rothesay’s own professional model Chloe Woolcott returned recently from France, where she continued her busy year of events on the red carpet.

Last month she took part in photoshoots, TV spots and adverts at the Cannes Film Festival, and also modelled at the Monaco Grand Prix on May 28.

Chloe, a 20-year-old former student at Rothesay Academy, started modelling at the age of 13 with a Teen Idol competitionand went on to win a public vote in 2012’s Top Model UK.

And from there she became a regular at events across the world, including fashion weeks in London and Paris.

Her trip to France was made possible by sponsors including Rothesay’s own community thrift shop For Bute who contributed money towards her travel costs.

While pursuing her modelling career, Chloe is also about to start the final year of an international fashion branding course at Glasgow Caledonian University, and hopes to set up her own fashion brand soon.

On returning to Scotland last week, Chloe told the Buteman about her experiences in seven years of modelling.

She said: “It’s been a lot of fun, and Cannes was the most amazing experience.

“I was really living the model lifestyle everyday out there, going to all the different shoots and catwalk shows, and getting to meet all kinds of designers and other models.

“It has been difficult juggling the modelling and my uni work, but I love having a busy life and being on the go, I would just be bored otherwise!”

Chloe’s professional manager is her mother Carol - known as her ‘mumager’.

Carol supported Chloe when her career was beginning, taking her to shows and competitions, and now helps her network and organise events.

Carol told the Buteman: “Chloe’s latest shows in Cannes and Monaco have been life-changing for her, and now she has so many new opportunities.

“Everyone on Bute has been so supportive towards Chloe.”