Bute environmental group says thanks after another award success

Bute in Bloom has been recognised for its hard work in this year’s Beautiful Scotland Awards, picking up an award.

The Bute conservation group was awarded a Silver Gilt medal certificate in the Coastal Town category after undertaking projects to improve the environment of Rothesay and Bute.

Bute in Bloom chair Iain Gillespie said: “The putting green gardens and Ardencraig Nursery were rightly praised by the judges so well done to Joe McCabe and his crew who, despite the cut backs in finance and manpower, have kept up a very high, and appreciated, standard.

“I must express not only my thanks, but admiration, to Reeni Kennedy-Boyle, Marlene Hill and Gordon Gillespie who, apart from being committee members, put in a fantastic amount of work in the weeks prior to the judges arrival.”

Thirteen category winners, with 11 additional discretionary awards and the overall Rosebowl Award, were presented at the ceremony last Thursday. All entries were assessed against the three core pillars of the Beautiful Scotland campaign - Horticultural Achievement; Environmental Responsibility and Community Participation.

The competition, which is run in partnership with the Royal Horticultural Society, brings communities together to help clean up and beautify the places that matter to them - and recognises the efforts of volunteers across Scotland as they work to enhance their own community.