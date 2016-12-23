New model of community funding

A number of improvements are being made to the way in which Argyll and Bute Council distributes grant funding to community groups.

The Council currently has two funding streams which support the development of community groups – the Third Sector Grant Fund and the Early Years Fund.

Improvements agreed include developing the criteria for grant funding so that community councils and parent councils can apply.

The two funds will now be known as the Supporting Communities Fund, with funding allocated by area committees starting next April.