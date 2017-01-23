Join the Bute Island Alliance

Bute Island Alliance has issued an invitation to anyone interested in joining the team.

The Bute Island Alliance was constituted in late 2016 as a two-tier Scottish Charitable Incorporated Organisation.

The group has been busy helping grow collaborations between charities, organisations and individuals on the island who share common aims, and linking them to national organisations and initiatives.

The initial focus of this work has been based around five key areas business landscape; tourism; digital towns; food production and sustainability; and active travel.

The BIA continue to hold open meetings for anyone who wishes to attend and contribute to the work of the group. These are usually held on the first Friday of every month at 11.30am (for more information visit their Facebook page).

BIA is run entirely by volunteer activists supported by one part-time paid coordinator. The more people who are actively involved the more that can be delivered.

If you are interested in becoming a member please email Paul Duffy at paul@scotregen.co.uk.