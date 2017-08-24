Bid to build a better Bute in council plan

An ambitous new plan for revitalising Bute and Rothesay is under consultation, with three different groups collaborating for the future of the island.

The Bute and Cowal Area Community Planning Action Plan is being developed by the Argyll and Bute Community Planning Partnersip, in a collaboration between Argyll and Bute Council, the Highlands and Islands Entrerprise and Argyll College.

Rothesay and Dunoon are two areas that will be part of targeted local community planning partnership work between 2017 and 2020.

The plan is being shaped by feedback from a consultation held in April.

The first strand in Rothesay’s plan is to prepare for the reopening of the Pavilion and organise future use of the building. The second is to develop a ‘brand narrative’ to tackle the perception that the island feels “neglected and run down”. The third is to bring together a strategy to reduce the number of empty properties on the island, and the fourth is to review the provision of college courses.

The plan can be viewed on Argyll and Bute Council’s website, and the consultation is on until August 30 with sign-off in September.

Councillor Jim Findlay said the plan was a step in the right direction.

He said: “This is a great thing for Bute, to bring everyone on the island together to push the Bute brand on the mainland. We need a unified approach if we want to attract people to come here.

“We need to work together to promote Bute.”