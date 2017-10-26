Academy pupils take to the seas and earn qualifications

Nine lucky Rothesay Academy pupils had the opportunity to spend five days in October aboard ‘Alba Venturer’, a 70 foot ketch owned by Ocean Youth Trust Scotland.

The pupils joined in Greenock, and sailed up to Loch Riddon, down the Kyles of Bute and on to Tarbert, and then round the south of Bute, back to Greenock again.

The pupils completed 110 miles in total, which was mostly sailing due to the good winds!

The pupils were an active part of the crew, taking part in all activities on-board, for example hoisting and dropping sails, tacking and gybing, learning to tie knots, cooking for the 18 people on-board, cleaning the ship as well as playing games and having fun.

The pupils all achieved their RYA Start Yachting Certificate and nine SQA unit qualifications.

Also, Paige Troman and Yasmin Price impressed the sea staff so much they were invited back to volunteer with the trust.

Thanks to Argyll and Bute Health and Wellbeing and Rothesay Celtic Supporters Club for their kind donations as without them, the pupils would not have benefited from this fantastic experience.