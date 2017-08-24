Academy pupils celebrate high attainment

Rothesay Academy pupils returning to their school work last week have been congratulated by new headteacher Barry Wilson on their results in last term’s National 5 exams.

The number of fourth year academy pupils who achieved three or more National 5 passes rose by 27 per cent this year, while the number who attained seven or more increased by 16 per cent.

William Boag, Shaw Stewart and Mikey Robinson, who all achieved an A grade in National 5 Woodworking Skills.

Rothesay Academy’s National 5 students who achieved seven passes were Cameron Richards, Hazel Docherty, Elizabeth Harley, Abigail Brooks, Molly Doyle, Lauren McMillan, Abigail Clifford, Andrew Middleton, Yordi McFie and Jennifer Murray.

Abigail Brooks and Andrew Middleton managed to achieve A grades in all seven.

Every pupil who sat National 5 Music passed with A grades, including Hazel Docherty, Elizabeth Harley, Lewis McConnell, James Nicol, Graham McKirdy, Beth Swan, Nicola Graham and Yasmin Price.

The same was true of National 5 Woodworking Skills students, including William Boag, Shaw Stewart, Mikey Robertson, Lewis Miller, Lewis Robertson, Scott Clark and Aerin McNeil.

Headteacher Barry Wilson told the Buteman: “Well done to all the pupils who did so well in the exams.

“One of our priorities now is to keep raising attainment at all levels.”