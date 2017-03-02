Ryan is stylist for LeAnn Rimes’ city gig

When the last appointment of hairdresser Ryan Shearer’s day turned up, he was expecting to do just another cut and blow dry.

But the Rothesay stylist’s last lady turned out to be someone a bit special.

Now working in Ellen Conlin Hair and Beauty in Glasgow’s Hyndland, Ryan quickly realised his client was American.

“I asked her what had brought her to Glasgow,” he said, “and that was when she said she was hear to play at the Royal Concert Hall with her band and I realised she was LeAnn Rimes.

“I hadn’t recognised her at all,” he confessed, “I’m more used to seeing her with shorter, lighter hair.

“But she was lovely, and just so normal.”

So lovely, that she left the salon with a hug for Ryan, and after he Tweeted his photograph with her, she responded with: “thx my sweets!Mischief love to you.”

Ryan (24) trained at Nadia’s Hair in Rothesay’s High Street, combining his in-house training with college courses, before moving to Glasgow two years ago.

The up-market Hyndland salon is recommended to its guests by five-star hotel One Devonshire Gardens, where the singer was staying while in Glasgow.

Equally delighted at Ryan having a world-famous singer in his chair was his proud mum, Sharon Mercer-Brown.

“He said he didn’t recognise her and didn’t even click when said she was playing in Glasgow with her band he still didn’t recognise her,” explained Sharon. “It was when she said that she was performing at the Royal Concert Hall that he realised she was obviously someone big.”

Sharon said that when the star told Ryan her name, he was taken aback and said”you mean the LeAnn Rimes from Coyote Ugly?” as he only knew her from the film.

“He told me she was really lovely, loved how her hair had been done and gave him a big hug before she left,” she added.

“I’m so proud of how well he’s done since starting out at Nadia’s.”