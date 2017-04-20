Jazz event to mark festival anniversary

The 292 Club in Rothesay will play host to a celebration of Bute’s long-running jazz festival.

Three diverse bands will perform at the club on Sunday April 30, fronted by new ensemble the Ugly Bug Ragtime 3.

The Isle of Bute Jazz Festival is traditionally held in Rothesay’s Pavilion on the first weekend in May, but due to the building’s ongoing refurbishment the 292 Club will take on hosting duties for this month’s concert.

Tim Saul, chairman of the jazz festival, wanted to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the festival’s genesis and was heartened by the success of other recent concerts.

He said: “Encouraging results from the three winter jazz concerts in November, the New Year and February have enabled us to put on this special afternoon concert, marking the 30th anniversary of the founding of the Isle of Bute Jazz Festival”.

The Ugly Bug Ragtime 3 is fronted by John Burgess, no stranger to the jazz festival, and will be supported by local acts the Bute Ukelele Band and West Bay Blues.

Tickets are available from Brechin’s on Bridgend Street, and the concert will begin at 1.30pm.

Bute Kidney Dialysis Project will be providing tea and coffee throughout the proceedings, and donations will be gratefully received.